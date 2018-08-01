Illini football training camp central
Training camp schedule | Illini roster | Depth chart | 2018 schedule | Map of practice fields
Training camp is set for August 3-18, as Lovie Smith begins his third season as the head coach of the Fighting Illini. Illinois is coming off of a 2-10 season in 2017. It opens the 2018 campaign on September 1, hosting Kent State at Memorial Stadium.
Orange and Blue News will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp. Check this landing page for all content including position previews, daily updates, photo galleries, post-practice interviews, and more.
FEATURES
Thomas gets first crack at quarterback
Dudek could thrive in new spread attack
Illini growing up in the trenches
Time for Lovie's Illini to put some wins on the scoreboard
Austin Clark well prepared to groom defensive line
Illini look to climb the ladder in the Big Ten West
Rod Smith brings up-tempo offense to Illinois
Media Days: Lovie Smith hopes for fast start in 2018
Nick Allegretti a leader on and off the field
POSITION PREVIEWS
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Offensive line
Tight end
Defensive line
Linebacker
Secondary
Special teams