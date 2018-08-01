Training camp schedule | Illini roster | Depth chart | 2018 schedule | Map of practice fields

Training camp is set for August 3-18, as Lovie Smith begins his third season as the head coach of the Fighting Illini. Illinois is coming off of a 2-10 season in 2017. It opens the 2018 campaign on September 1, hosting Kent State at Memorial Stadium.

Orange and Blue News will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp. Check this landing page for all content including position previews, daily updates, photo galleries, post-practice interviews, and more.



