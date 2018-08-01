Ticker
Illini football training camp central

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Training camp schedule | Illini roster | Depth chart | 2018 schedule | Map of practice fields

Training camp is set for August 3-18, as Lovie Smith begins his third season as the head coach of the Fighting Illini. Illinois is coming off of a 2-10 season in 2017. It opens the 2018 campaign on September 1, hosting Kent State at Memorial Stadium.

Orange and Blue News will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp. Check this landing page for all content including position previews, daily updates, photo galleries, post-practice interviews, and more.


FEATURES

Thomas gets first crack at quarterback

Dudek could thrive in new spread attack

Illini growing up in the trenches

Time for Lovie's Illini to put some wins on the scoreboard

Austin Clark well prepared to groom defensive line

Illini look to climb the ladder in the Big Ten West

Top 25 Illini for 2018

Rod Smith brings up-tempo offense to Illinois

Media Days: Lovie Smith hopes for fast start in 2018

Nick Allegretti a leader on and off the field

Training camp preview: Storylines and position battles

POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Offensive line

Tight end

Defensive line

Linebacker

Secondary

Special teams

DAILY UPDATES

PHOTO GALLERIES

VIDEO

Media Days: Mike Dudek

Media Days: Jamal Milan

Media Days: Nick Allegretti

