CHAMPAIGN – Rod Smith was a lonely man in during spring football practice. The Illini offensive coordinator had just one scholarship quarterback months ago.

But with a transfer and three freshmen joining sophomore Cam Thomas, the quarterback room has a no vacancy sign.

“A little different, right,’’ said Smith. “There’s a lot more competition right now. It’s much needed.’’

The Illini feel like they found a Big Ten quarterback in A.J. Bush. With Californian Matt Robinson the big surprise in camp and looking like the No. 2 option ahead of Thomas and two more rookies in camp, the Illini have plenty of options. The chore is to pick one before the season opener against Kent State on Sept. 1.