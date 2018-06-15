CHAMPAIGN – There’s no question Lovie Smith inherited a toxic mess when he was surprisingly named the latest in the long line of Illini football coaches.

Former athletic director Mike Thomas had turned DIA into a dumpster fire. His hires in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball didn’t make it much past his short stint, and the budget went from a surplus to the red. Accusations of mishandling players’ injuries plus poor performance on the field left Illini football at the bottom of the Big Ten Conference.

Yet is this situation much different than other reclamation projects? Lovie was one of 27 coaches hired prior to the start of the 2016 season. While one coach was fired following a sexual assault case and another didn’t make it through his second year, Lovie ranks second to last among the remaining 25 in wins over his first two years on the job.



