“We want him to show the guys how it’s played. He’s been doing it off the field and if they would just watch what he does, preparing and things like that, that’s what we want the guys to look at.”

“To me, you can’t be a leader if you can’t lead by example,” Smith said. “He isn’t the most vocal guy around, but he talks pretty loud with his play for sure, setting that example.

And to Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, that’s perfectly fine. To him, he’d much rather see Oliver continue to lead by example.

Junior defensive lineman Tymir Oliver isn’t someone that’s going to be a vocal leader on this Illinois football team.

Oliver was the captain of the West Philadelphia Catholic high school football team in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania, but being named an Illini captain in his sophomore season wasn’t something he expected.

The task proved to be a challenge not only because of his inexperience leading at that level, but also because it was during a 2-10 season.

“We just had to face that adversity, it just makes the team better,” Oliver said. “We got through that and now we’re going to be great from here. I see really no flaws. I feel like that 2-10 won’t happen again.”

With once again being a leader of this football team, Oliver learned valuable lessons last year that he plans to carry over to this upcoming season.

“Just going hard all the time and not giving up,” Oliver said. “Sometimes last year I could see, third or fourth quarter, looking up at the scoreboard and just giving up. We were defeating ourselves. This year we can’t do that. We have to face adversity and we need someone on the sideline to pick the team up.”

On the field, Oliver had a solid sophomore campaign. This included 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks. While these numbers won’t certainly pop out to anyone on a stat sheet, he’s the man behind the scenes, according to Smith.

It’s everything else Oliver does at nose tackle that has Smith most impressed with him.

“He’s very important. Tymir is an unsung hero, behind-the-scenes. Normally a nose guard is that way. People aren’t going to interview him after the game,” Smith said. “He just does the dirty work and that’s what he does. We’re expecting good play from him at the nose position. He’s stronger, knows more.”

Going into his third season, Oliver is liking his development so far at nose guard. His personal goal is double-digit sack numbers, something that he said is tough for someone of his position. But that’s why it’s his goal.

He’s been going through an adjustment phase with new defensive line coach Austin Clark and Oliver has just been listening to what the former USC defensive line coach has to say.

The two have been working on Oliver’s hand placement and knock-back capabilities, as well as exploding through the hips, all things Oliver said he’s been lacking.

“Being physical at the point of attack,” Clark said on what he’s been working with Oliver on. “Focusing on really playing blocks on first and second down, then the element of not letting the quarterback out on the pass rush.”

The expectations are high for a defensive line group comprised of Oliver, junior Jamal Milan and sophomores Bobby Roundtree and Isaiah Gay. The added depth to the line has got many people around the team believing the defensive line can be a strong point for Illinois.

Oliver has set high expectations for the defensive line this upcoming season.

“Up-front, I want us to be one of the tops in the nation when it comes to sacks, top in the nation when it comes to tackles for loss,” Oliver said. “I just want us swarming to the ball and having the awareness.”