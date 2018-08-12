Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-12 14:06:29 -0500') }} football Edit

The 3-2-1: What we learned so far at Illini training camp

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

We're eight days in at Illinois training camp, and the personality of this team is starting to emerge, with a new offensive scheme taking center stage.

In the latest edition of the 3-2-1, Orange and Blue News breaks down three things we have learned so far, two unanswered questions, and we make one prediction.

Apqy9kumvzakikunivzo
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}