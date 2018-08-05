Position preview: Defensive line
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Orange and Blue News previews each position group, as the Illini continue training camp and prepare for the season opener against Kent State on September 1. First up, we take a look at the defensiv...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news