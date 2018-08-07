Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 11:24:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Position preview: Running backs

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher

MORE PREVIEWS: Defensive line

Orange and Blue News previews each position group, as the Illini continue training camp and prepare for the season opener against Kent State on September 1.

Next up, we look at running back, where leading rusher Mike Epstein is healthy and poised for a big season.


Yy2ffmcs6q6cwrutf2ns
Mike Epstein #26 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2017 in Champaign, Illinois.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}