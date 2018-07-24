For a second straight year, Illinois senior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti has been named to the American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team watch list.

This nomination is given to student-athletes who demonstrate a commitment to volunteerism, community service, and helping enrich the lives of others, per the AFCA.

Allegretti, who has played in all 36 games since redshirting his freshman year, is humbled to have been nominated for such a prestigious off-the-field award.

“It’s a huge honor,” Allegretti said at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. “I came to the University of Illinois to get my accounting degree and play football, and obviously I am doing that. And getting awards for playing football is incredible, but being recognized for using my platform and giving back is really cool. Since I’ve been in college, I have noticed that with being a Big 10 football player, people look at you and listen to you, so it would be an insult not to use that platform.”