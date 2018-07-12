Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 18:52:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 25 Illini: RB Mike Epstein the most important player for 2018

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Columnist

Lovie Smith enters his third season as head coach, as the Fighting Illini try to turn things around and put more wins on the board.

Leading up to training camp, Orange and Blue News breaks down our top 25 most important Illini players for the 2018 season.

Topping our list is sophomore running back Mike Epstein, the leading rusher from last season and a budding star in the Big Ten.

Nwjxvnj8xisddlizgdr3
Mike Epstein #26 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2017 in Champaign, Illinois.
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images
{{ article.author_name }}