“I’m very well prepared for this opportunity,’’ Clark said. “I’ve been a guy who had to earn what I got. I walked-on in college. I started out working for next to nothing at my alma mater. It’s like we tell the guys. If you work hard and develop, your opportunity will come. This is an opportunity that came to me.

Caught off guard by interest from Illini football with an opening as defensive line coach, Clark fielded a call last winter that changed his life. But, the 27-year-old native of Florida will tell you, he was more than ready for the chance.

CHAMPAIGN – If success sits at the intersection of opportunity and preparation, Austin Clark was in the right place at the right time.

After a six-year career slowed by injuries at California, Clark served as a graduate assistant at Southern Cal last season. Clark saw how things worked in a blueblood powerhouse. During his playing days and the first years of his coaching career, Clark was taking notes and formulating a blueprint for his future.

He stole from some of the best. USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast is known for his innovative schemes designed to create pressure. Clark’s also a disciple of Pete Jenkins, the former high school, college and NFL defensive assistant. Clark considers himself the next generation in the coaching tree of Jenkins, a 77-year-old who just retired from LSU.

So when Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson called Clark to gauge interest in the position – it wasn’t on Clark’s radar – Clark relied upon his preparation in his presentation to Illini coach Lovie Smith and Nickerson.

“For the past two or three years, I took bits and pieces from every coach to put together a techniques manual,’’ Clark said. “Things that are important. Things you like. I like to think you learn something from any coach.’’

Then he came prepared for the interview.

“One thing I did in the interview is I went through the teaching progression,’’ he said. “It was a plan overall for each of the guys, what we were going to do on a day-to-day basis, including socially, academically and recruiting. That was really it. I was fortunate to get coached by great coaches and worked with great coaches. I came up the right way.’’

In an overhaul of the Illini coaching staff as Lovie heads into his third year in town, Clark is an intriguing blend of youth, determination, hard work and preparedness. He’s an underdog in a program known for the need to take risks, whether in hiring a head coach or building a staff. Nothing’s easy for the Illini, and Lovie hopes he found a rising star.

“Most of the good coaches who are older were good coaches when they were young,’’ Lovie said. “Austin can hold his own with anybody. He’s a good coach.’’

Smith said the Illini were “blown away’’ with Clark’s interview.

If there’s one mentor for Clark, it’s Jenkins, who spent most of his career at LSU. They speak regularly on the phone. His proteges are scattered throughout Division I and the NFL.

“He’s been the guy I lean on,’’ Clark said. “I talk almost weekly with him about technique and coaching philosophy. He’s mentored a lot of coaches. Coach Pendergast groomed me as a young coach. He gave me a lot of responsibilities that other young guys don’t usually get.’’

So Clark is nearing the first preseason camp as a rookie position coach. He’s got plenty of young talent on his roster. Sophomore defensive end Bobby Roundtree plus defensive tackles Verdis Brown and Calvin Avery are the best defensive line talent since the days of the Zooker.