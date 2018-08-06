The fall out of the rotation could’ve been due to Corbin missing the first three games of the season, but even when sophomore running back Mike Epstein missed the rest of the year with injury, Corbin still hardly saw the field.

To put this into perspective, Corbin had 96 touches his freshman season. He got 86 rush attempts, averaging 6.1 yards per carry in the process.

After two days of training camp, however, it’s obvious Corbin is going to be one of offensive coordinator Rod Smith’s premier backs. Smith is throwing Corbin everywhere on the field. From being in the backfield to lining up out wide in the slot, Corbin will get his touches this year no matter where he’s at.

“Reggie’s a pretty good athlete and I’m glad he’s on our football team,” Smith said.

Smith likes the skillset that Corbin can bring to his up-tempo offense.

“To me, he’s an explosive type kid,” Smith said. “He can make you miss in a phone booth type guy. I tease him all the time saying, ‘You’re not that fast. You can make somebody miss, but you get tracked down and you have to spot the ball and get ready to play the next down,’ but he’s trying to prove me wrong each and every day, working on his speed and everything like that, but he’s gotten faster. I’m excited.

“Reggie’s a guy, to me… He’s what we’re looking for a little bit in this type of system, can make you miss out in space and just cause fits for defenses.”

The way Smith teases Corbin goes to show the type of relationship the two have. Corbin said he feeds off that and both him and Smith know that. Corbin added on that it’s all love from the first-year Illinois coach.

With how much time Corbin spends with Smith, he said you would’ve thought he was a quarterback.

“This is the best relationship I’ve ever had (with an offensive coordinator) because I think we can relate,” Corbin said. “We just talk. Sometimes we talk about life, sometimes we just talk about anything. He’s always been there for me.”

There’s an established trust between Smith and Corbin because of this relationship. Smith trusts Corbin to contribute for this offense and continue to improve, and Corbin trusts Smith to put him in the best positions to succeed. Smith putting Corbin in the slot is an example of that.

Corbin played in the slot during high school and a little bit his freshman season, so he knows it’s a position he can find success at.

“I’ve always been able to (play slot), I want to keep doing that,” Corbin said. “Whichever way I can help the team. Smith asks me, ‘Hey I need you to do this,’ and I was all for it. I just want to win, and he wants to win just as bad. So, whatever he thinks, I trust and believe in him.”

Improvements that Smith and Corbin want out of this training camp include Corbin’s blocking ability and cutting down the mistakes. Smith as well as running back coach Thad Ward have been pushing him hard for this, Corbin said.

But the biggest improvement Corbin wants is in the win column. To the point where he doesn’t have a personal goal for himself this season but to see the final score in his team’s favor more often.

“I just want to win every game,” Corbin said. “If we win every game, then my personal goals will take care of itself.”