Illini forward Morez Johnson out with a broken wrist

According to Illinois coach Brad Underwood, forward Morez Johnson is out indefinitely with a broken wrist. The 6-foot-9 freshman sustained the injury in the home loss to Michigan State on Saturday when he came down hard after blocking a shot.

"He will not play for a good bit," Underwood said during a Monday media appearance. "He's in a cast. Not timeline for that at this point. I feel terrible for that young man"

Johnson is averaging 7.2 points per game and is the Illini's second leading rebounder, averaging 6.6 boards per game. Playing 17.7 minutes per game, he has the highest offensive rebounding rate (16.8) in the Big Ten.

A top 30 prospect in the class of 2024, Johnson has seen his role steadily grow this year. He has started the last 8 games, initially cracking the starting lineup when Tomislav Ivisic was out with an illness then remaining in the lineup alongside Ivisic at power forward.

Johnson has three double-doubles this season, including 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Penn State in January. More recently, he had 14 points and 15 rebounds against Ohio State.

With Johnson out of the lineup, Will Riley could get his third start of the season on Tuesday at Wisconsin. The standout freshman has been a key piece off the bench, averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. Riley had 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 rebounds against Minnesota, earning his second Big Ten freshman of the week honor.

Former starter Tre White, who hasn't played any minutes in the last two games, could also return to the starting lineup. Before missing time with the flu, White started the first 22 games of the season, averaging 9.3 points per game and adding 5.3 rebounds.