CHAMPAIGN – Scott Frost already turned UCF from a winless program to a mythical national championship. Now he’s ready to rebuild the brand in Nebraska, where the spring game sold out in 36 hours after his hiring was announced.

Jeff Brohm, the former Illini assistant, has them thinking about a Joe Tiller-type revival at Purdue. Up the road at Northwestern, they’re bragging about a $260-million football complex on the edge of Lake Michigan and a quarterback who just transferred from Clemson. It’s a combination that has them thinking big on the North Shore.

P.J. Fleck, a native of suburban Chicago, has his shtick working in Minnesota, and what else is there to say about Iowa except Kirk Ferentz is as popular as pork on a stick at the state fair.

They’re all chasing Wisconsin, the division leader run by a puppet ruler.