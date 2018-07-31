MORE: Training camp central | Training camp schedule | Illini roster | Depth chart | 2018 schedule | Map of practice fields

Illinois opens training camp on Friday, as Lovie Smith begins in third season in Champaign. It's a pivotal year for Lovie and his program, as the Illini look for progress and a big improvement on the disappointing 2-10 record posted in 2017.

With camp set to kick off, Orange and Blue News breaks down our top storylines and most intriguing position battles, including a look at the competition at quarterback. Be sure to visit Training Camp Central for the duration of camp for our comprehensive coverage.