Young Illini defense starting to see light at the end of the tunnel

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Columnist
CHAMPAIGN – The Baby Illini are growing up.

Middle linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips was a first-year junior-college transfer last season getting his feet on the ground in a power five conference. His running mate, Jake Hansen, went down in the last few days of preseason practice with a knee injury.

Of the five Illini true freshmen who were named to BTN.com’s all-freshman team last season, three of them – defensive end Bobby Roundtree, cornerback Nate Hobbs and strong safety Bennett Williams – were up-and-coming stars on the defense.

Jdgayp742lszxfbplnm5
Illinois Fighting Illini Defensive Coordinator Hardy Nickerson walks on to the field during a timeout during the Big Ten Conference game as the Illini take on the Michigan State Spartans on November 5, 2016, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
