News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-01 13:36:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois Football Training Camp Central

Nmf1ox7tfcfnmh9usc1x
Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The Fighting Illini football team and head coach Lovie Smith open 2019 training camp on Friday, Aug. 2, at the U of I Campus Recreation Fields, just blocks from Memorial Stadium. Training camp practices from Aug. 2-17 will be open to the public and free to attend.

Illinois will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp, including player and coach interviews, position previews, daily notes, and much more. All of our camp content will land on this page, including Illini media day content on Tuesday, August 6.

Gb9aqiggguosjnx7wdgp
Illini coach Lovie Smith during training camp in 2018. (Orange and Blue News)

LINKS: TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE | 2019 SCHEDULE | ILLINOIS ROSTER | FAN INFORMATION | DEPTH CHART | BUY TICKETS

Follow on Twitter: Illinois football | Doug Bucshon | Erich Fisher

FEATURES

Top position battles

Top 25 Illini for 2019

Illinois football 2019: "Why not us?"

Lovie Smith knows its time to win

Top newcomers for 2019

Nate Hobbs taking advantage of second chance

POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebacker

Defensive back

Special teams

DAILY CAMP NOTES

PHOTOS

VIDEO

Alex Palczewski at B1G media days

Reggie Corbin at B1G media days

Lovie Smith at B1G media days

Nate Hobbs at B1G media days

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}