The Fighting Illini football team and head coach Lovie Smith open 2019 training camp on Friday, Aug. 2, at the U of I Campus Recreation Fields, just blocks from Memorial Stadium. Training camp practices from Aug. 2-17 will be open to the public and free to attend.

Illinois will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp, including player and coach interviews, position previews, daily notes, and much more. All of our camp content will land on this page, including Illini media day content on Tuesday, August 6.