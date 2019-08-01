Illinois Football Training Camp Central
The Fighting Illini football team and head coach Lovie Smith open 2019 training camp on Friday, Aug. 2, at the U of I Campus Recreation Fields, just blocks from Memorial Stadium. Training camp practices from Aug. 2-17 will be open to the public and free to attend.
Illinois will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp, including player and coach interviews, position previews, daily notes, and much more. All of our camp content will land on this page, including Illini media day content on Tuesday, August 6.
LINKS: TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE | 2019 SCHEDULE | ILLINOIS ROSTER | FAN INFORMATION | DEPTH CHART | BUY TICKETS
FEATURES
Illinois football 2019: "Why not us?"
Lovie Smith knows its time to win
POSITION PREVIEWS
Quarterback
Running back
Wide receiver
Tight end
Offensive line
Defensive line
Linebacker
Defensive back
Special teams
DAILY CAMP NOTES
PHOTOS
VIDEO
Alex Palczewski at B1G media days
Reggie Corbin at B1G media days