Talented Illinois freshmen Williams and Beason embrace the hype
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign - In case you live in a hole, or just don’t follow Illinois athletics (perish the thought), the hype surrounding quarterback Isaiah Williams and cornerback Marquez Beason, both true fresh...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news