Defensive end Oluwole Betiku gets a fresh start at Illinois
Champaign - Graduate transfer defensive end Oluwole Betiku could feel the pressure on his shoulders weighing him down. And if you’ve seen Betiku in person, you’d be surprised if anything could do t...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news