Illinois football position preview: Running backs
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
A change in offensive coordinators at the end of the 2017 season did absolute wonders for the Illinois running back position. In the 2017 season, Reggie Corbin got just 18 carries for 78 yards unde...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news