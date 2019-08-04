Illinois football position preview: Wide receiver
The Fighting Illini wide receiver room elevated itself in two major areas in the off-season; both talent-wise and depth concerns. After a tumultuous winter that saw three receivers commit from othe...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news