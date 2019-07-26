Illinois football: Top newcomers in 2019
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
New additions to the team are always a hot topic for fans heading into training camp each August. Even more so this season, as a big group of transfers joins a freshman class that has some projecte...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news