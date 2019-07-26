News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-26 14:48:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football: Top newcomers in 2019

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

New additions to the team are always a hot topic for fans heading into training camp each August. Even more so this season, as a big group of transfers joins a freshman class that has some projecte...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}