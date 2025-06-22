Illinois offers East St. Louis receiver Laron Baker Jr.

Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Kai Pritchard, four-star offensive lineman.
Three-star cornerback Nick Hankins Jr. from Belleville (Ill.) West committed to Illinois.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Isaiah Williams, three-star defensive back.
On3 caught up with four-star Jasiah Jervis after a recent live viewing to discuss the latest in his recruitment.
Four-star tight end Mack Sutter from Dunlap (Ill.) is closing in on his college decision.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Kai Pritchard, four-star offensive lineman.
Three-star cornerback Nick Hankins Jr. from Belleville (Ill.) West committed to Illinois.
Orange and Blue News breaks down the junior film on Illinois commit Isaiah Williams, three-star defensive back.