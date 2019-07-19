News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-19 12:00:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football: CB Nate Hobbs taking advantage of second chance

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

CHICAGO, Ill. - Do you believe in second chances? Do you believe when a 20-year-old young man makes a mistake, he possesses the ability to reform from said error and grow from it? Illinois junior d...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}