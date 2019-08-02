Training camp: Illinois upgrades quarterback position
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN – Junior transfer Brandon Peters has an arm, the kind of gun that allowed him to throw for nearly 6,900 yards in a heralded prep career in suburban Indy. A former starter at Michigan, he ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news