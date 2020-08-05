 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois Football 2020 Training Camp Central
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-05 14:22:49 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois Football 2020 Training Camp Central

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

The Fighting Illini open 2020 training camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Memorial Stadium. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, all practices are closed to to the public and media.

Orange and Blue will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp, including player and coach interviews, position previews, daily notes, and more. All of our camp content will land on this page.

The Illini are less than one month from kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith during day 1 of training camp in 2019.
LINKS: TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE | 2020 SCHEDULE | ILLINOIS ROSTER | DEPTH CHART

FEATURES

Possible breakout performers

Projected depth chart: Offense

Projected depth chart: Defense

Scrubbed season would be bad timing for Illinois

Strength coach Lou Hernandez working Illini into game shape

Top 25 Illinois for 2020

POSITION PREVIEWS

Quarterback

Running back

Wide receiver

Tight end

Offensive line

Defensive line

Linebacker

Defensive back

Special teams

DAILY CAMP NOTES

PHOTOS

VIDEO

{{ article.author_name }}