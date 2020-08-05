OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois Football 2020 Training Camp Central

The Fighting Illini open 2020 training camp on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Memorial Stadium. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, all practices are closed to to the public and media.

Orange and Blue will have daily, comprehensive coverage of training camp, including player and coach interviews, position previews, daily notes, and more. All of our camp content will land on this page.

The Illini are less than one month from kickoff on Thursday, Sept. 3 against Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.