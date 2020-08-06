OrangeandBlueNews - Illini AD Josh Whitman: "This is uncharted territory for everyone"

As the Illini football team opened training camp on Thursday, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman participated in his annual roundtable with the media via Zoom conference. At the top of the agenda was the return of fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as Lovie Smith and his Fighting Illini football team took to the practice fields for the first time. Whitman outlined many of the different measures that need to remain in place for fall sports to occur. Everything is fluid, Whitman said, and they must be flexible and patient. “We’re in a very unique time where we open up our football season on September 3rd, and we just found out on August 5th that the game was going to happen,” Whitman said. “This is all unchartered territory for everyone, and the situation seems to change by the hour, so we need to adapt to whatever the Department of Public Health and the Governor’s office is telling us to do.”

Football was the first sport to have players report back in June, and athletes from men’s and women’s basketball soon followed. All told, there are about 164 student-athletes participating in voluntary activities as of the end of July, with the vast majority of those competing in football, women’s soccer and volleyball, and men’s and women’s basketball. The university released their summer COVID-19 testing results earlier this week and saw that out of over 1200 tests administered to athletes since their arrival, 23 of those showed positive results. All but three of those cases are still active, with everyone else since having recovered. Those results give head football coach Lovie Smith a calming sense as his team begins practice for the 2020 season this week. “I feel that here in Champaign we are about as safe as anywhere in the country, “ Smith said. “The means that our campus has gone through to administer tests to ensure that we are safe is a welcome relief. Our guys are tested every day, as are the other athletes on campus, and if we are able to have a football season, those practices will need to continue on a regular basis throughout the season.” Women’s soccer and volleyball are set to begin their fall practices very soon, if they haven’t already started, and the decision for the Big Ten Conference to go to a conference only schedule for the fall semester means that those sports haven’t had their schedules finalized for their respective seasons yet. “It’s crazy if you think about it, that they are about a month away from taking the field in games and don’t yet know who they will be playing,” Whitman said. For football to succeed in this time of uncertainty, some measures had to be taken to ensure safe, secure surroundings in this age of social distancing. Not the least of concerns was limiting the size of the crowd at Memorial Stadium to 20 percent capacity, which amounts to roughly 12,000 fans on a normal gameday Saturday, or in the case of the opener against Ohio State, a Thursday evening.



Whitman also announced earlier that there would be no tailgating allowed in parking lots, and in keeping with the rules of life amid the pandemic, also distancing measures in the premium seating areas as well. For the players themselves, they echo Smith’s sentiments about Champaign-Urbana being a safe place to be under these circumstances. Two team captains, linebacker Jake Hansen and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, are excited to get on the field and do whatever they can to safely assure that will happen. Hansen, who is from Florida, says that being up here with his teammates is a much safer option than in Florida with his family. Originally one that was hesitant about coming back to campus and being so far apart from his family, with the testing measures in place, he feels that he is in good hands. “Being tested every day like we are, I feel much better knowing that if I or a teammate tests positive, we know much sooner than what would have been the case had I been back home,” Hansen said. Palczewski, whose mother is a health care worker that treats COVID patients, echoed Hansen’s sentiments and, being a team captain, can instruct the younger players to do what they need to do in order to remain safe. “When I told my mom about how we are tested up here and the frequency of the tests, she was blown away,” Palchzewski said. “As far as the younger guys, us older players need to set the example and make sure they are doing all they can to keep everyone safe, whether that be staying inside most of the time or keeping a secure distance from others.” Regarding travel during the pandemic, particularly as it applies to the football team, Whitman said that there most likely would be no change to the way things have been done in the past. “We explored the option of traveling same-day to some of our shorter destinations, but thought that if there were any issues with buses or planes not being able to complete the trip, building a little extra time into the itinerary was the way to go,” Whitman said. With the opener less than a month away, a lot still needs to be done in order to have the team take the field. With the Buckeyes, who will enter the regular season as one of the top teams in the country, coming in, Smith will know right away what his team will be capable of. “We’ve had some big wins with these guys the past couple of years and I think we are capable of some more,” Smith said. A tall order, if the health and safety of all allows it to happen.