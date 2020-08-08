OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois football position preview: Running backs

Heading into the 2020 season Illinois has to replace their top two rushers from the 2019 season. The Illini aren’t without talent at the position, though. Some returning players now get their shot.

With Mike Epstein returning from a torn ACL, Illinois is hoping that he can stay healthy for a full season for the first time in his college career.

Illinois also adds Western Michigan transfer Chase Brown to the rotation after redshirting last year, despite receiving a hardship waiver from the NCAA.

Prized recruit Reggie Love joins the group, a former four-star prospect out of St. Louis.

In the latest of our position previews, Orange and Blue News breaks down Illinois’ running backs heading into the 2020 season.