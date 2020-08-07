 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois football position preview: Special teams
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 20:36:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois football position preview: Special teams

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
The Illini special teams have made significant strides under the tutelage of coordinator Bob Ligashesky, and that should continue this season.

The Illini have a strong kicking game, including the reining Big Ten punter of the year.

On Friday, Head Coach Lovie Smith said he wants to take another leap forward and add some punch to the return game.

In the latest in our position preview series, Orange and Blue News take a look at the Illini special teams.

Illinois Fighting Illini place kicker James McCourt (17) kicks the game winning field goal during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

