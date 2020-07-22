OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Scrubbed season would be bad timing for Illini program

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL: Scrubbed season would be bad timing for Illini program
CHAMPAIGN – Illinois began laying the groundwork for 2020 three years ago, when the wins were hard to find.
The Illini were 2-10 that season after losing their final 10 games. It was a tough one in Lovie’s second year on campus, as everyone figured, because the leftovers from the previous staff were already gone. The Illini were searching for a quarterback in the midst of a roster overhaul.
With an eye on 2020, the school broke ground on a new football complex. It didn’t have a name yet, but the Illini were preparing to reenter the arms race in college facilities. On the field, the baby-faced Illini were taking their lumps with plans of pay back three years later.
The process was painful, throwing kids out there against developed Big Ten Conference programs. The seven-point loss to Minnesota was the only defeat during an 0-9 conference season that came by single digits, but there was method to the madness.
The Illini were preparing for the future.
Not yet a premium subscriber? Sign up now and get a FREE trial until October 1, 2020. Click on the promo below to get started.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news