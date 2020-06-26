OrangeandBlueNews - Strength coach Lou Hernandez working Illini into game shape

CHAMPAIGN – It’s a mixed bag for Illini football strength and conditioning coach Lou Hernandez. With roughly 35 members of the roster already on campus preparing for the upcoming season – if there is a season – some guys showed off their homework from sheltering at home during the past three months while the world battled a pandemic. There are success stories, such as linebackers Jake Hansen and Khalan Tolson, quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Luke Ford. But there are also guys whose marks on the body fat test were “alarmingly higher than expected,’’ Hernandez said Thursday. And then Hernandez and the rest of the coaching staff will see just how much football means to the rest of the roster as it begins showing up in July. Coming off a six-win season and the program’s first bowl trip, the coaching staff was hoping for some over-the-top internal motivation to take the next step. “We had an enormous amount of range,’’ Hernandez said. “We had guys who could do the top work capacity run from Day 1. We had guys come in that needed extra work. Guys are just so excited to be back and have some sense of normalcy.’’

Illinois strength coach Lou Hernandez during camp last summer. (Orange and Blue News)

There’s not much normal these days, including the outlook for college football. Athletic directors are trying everything they can do to play football this fall, because it floats the bills for the rest of the department. But with talk of only 20 percent seating capacity filled on game day, it’s obvious this is a work in progress. The goal for Hernandez is to have his players ready for fall camp while realizing he doesn’t have the time for most Illini to reach their maximum goals. Staying healthy is a key this fall. Some of the Illini guys are closer to starting from scratch than rolling into the summer season ready to add muscle mass to an already conditioned body. There’s no reference material for Hernandez to follow because no one would voluntarily sideline their players for months at a time. Coach Lou and his counterparts across the country “are navigating uncharted waters,’’ he said. “It’s not an ideal summer, but it’s a summer,’’ Hernandez said. “We’re going to get the guys into the best shape we can get them in with the amount of time we have to be ready for camp. Once we get to camp, coach (Lovie Smith) and I have to sit down and evaluate to see if guys need a little more work. “There are still a lot of guys that need adjustment because of significant amount of time lost because of lockdown or specific restrictions. We know what we wanted to do in advance. Once we actually get our hands on these guys, we’re making adjustments on the fly when it comes to it.’’







