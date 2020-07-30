OrangeandBlueNews - ROUNDTABLE: Possible breakout performers for Illinois football

Everyone is hoping we will have college football this fall. The NCAA and the Power 5 conferences are certainly making every effort to get the season in, and to keep players and staff safe in the process.

It's now the end of July, and training camp is typically ready to roll at this time of year. We're still in the dark about when practice will start, however. Big Ten teams will only player conference opponents, and that schedule isn't yet locked in.

Still, with our fingers crossed that NCAAFB will be a go this year, the staff at Orange and Blue News offers up our picks for a breakout performers this season for the Fighting Illini.