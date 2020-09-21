OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois football position preview: Offensive line

In the latest of our Illinois position previews, Orange and Blue News breaks down the offensive line, a position group that should be a team strength. They're champing at the bit to play now that the fall season is back on, beginning with a road trip to Wisconsin on October 24.

Losing the season would have been a huge blow for a veteran group of offensive linemen who have a chance to be one of the better units in the Big Ten West if they can put it all together. Senior center Doug Kramer says the team was always holding out hope for playing this fall.

"When it finally came, I was fired up," Kramer said. "Now its about locking in and getting ready to go. We didn't know if we going to play in the spring, or next fall. When they set a hard date, there was a sense of urgency. It's time to get ready to go and play football."

This offensive line is the most experienced that Illinois has had up front in a decade or more. Now its a matter of jelling as a unit and finding a fifth starter. Let's take a look at the particulars.



