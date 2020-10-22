 OrangeandBlueNews - Virtual visit ends with an Illini offer for 2021 wing RJ Melendez
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-22 16:46:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Virtual visit ends with an Illini offer for 2021 wing RJ Melendez

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois continued to cast a wider net in the class of 2021 with an offer to three-star small forward Ramses (R.J.) Melendez from Central Point Christian in the Orlando (Fla.) area.

Melendez discusses his newest offer and where the Illini stand in his recruitment in this update from Orange and Blue News.

MORE RECRUITING UPDATES: Wesley Cardet | Owen Freeman | Matas Buzelis | Kordell Charles | Bryce Hopkins | Kyle Thomas | AJ Casey | Isaac Traudt | Fray Nguimbi | Jaden Schutt

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}