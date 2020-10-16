OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois offers 2023 wing Matas Buzelis

Orange and Blue News caught up with Buzelis to get the lowdown on his new Big Ten offer and talk about his blossoming game.

Currently considered a top 10 player in his class in the state of Illinois, Buzelis has tremendous upset and is sure to move up recruiting boards and eventually crack the Rivals.com national rankings.

Underwood obviously recognized the potential and jumped on board with an offer earlier this week, the first offer for Buzelis. The Illini offer came on Tuesday, which coincidently was Buzelis' 16th birthday.

"I am so grateful first of all that Brad Underwood and his staff see my potential," Buzelis said. "The University of Illinois has been recruiting me since the middle of summer. My coach gave me the news (of the offer) right before practice."

Buzelis said he's also hearing from a long list of schools from the Big Ten, ACC, Big East, and Atlantic 10. He would very likely have other offers on the table if the coronavirus epidemic hadn't wiped out the summer circuit where he plays for the Mac Irvin Fire.

Still, the offer from Illinois should open some eyes, and it could kickstart Buzelis' recruitment.

"It's good to know that I am moving in the right direction and that a school of this caliber believes in me and my game," Buzelis said. "The Illinois program is a powerhouse. I've never had the chance to visit the campus but hopeful plan to attend some games in the near future."

A highly skilled wing,, Buzelis can score in a variety of ways. He's an excellent ball-handler who can score off the bounce and knock down shots to 3-point range, and his newfound length allows him to finish above the rim.

That versatility is something Bruzelis said Underwood likes about his game and is a primary reason he received the offer from the Fighting Illini. Thinly built, he has three more years of high school to mature physically.

Before his growth spurt, Buzelis played with the rock in his hands much of the time, and he's retained those ball skills.

"I'm a point guard by nature," Buzelis said. "I think that I have a good vision of the court, and I can shoot - especially off a dribble-. I want my team to win, so anything from a transition play to blocking, or passing for an assist is what I do best on the court."

Buzelis joins Joliet West point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. as the second in-state sophomore to pick up an offer from the Fighting Illini.