BASKETBALL RECRUITING: Illini offer sophomore center Owen Freeman
Illinois added another 2023 prospect to its recruiting board on Sunday with an offer to 6-foot-9 center Owen Freeman from Bradley (Ill.) Bradley-Bourbonnais. Orange and Blue News caught up with Fre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news