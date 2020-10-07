BASKETBALL RECRUITING: Illinois offers Rivals150 forward Kordell Charles
Illinois is casting a wider net as the early signing period inches closer. This week, Brad Underwood extended and offer to three-star Kordell Charles from Florida prep school IMG Academy. Recruitin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news