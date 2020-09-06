Illinois offers 2022 forward Fray Nguimbi
Illinois widened the net for prospects in the class of 2022 with an offer to three-star power forward Fray Nguimbi from Washington (PA) First Love Christian Academy. Orange and Blue news spoke to N...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news