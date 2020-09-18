 OrangeandBlueNews - 2022 forward Isaac Traudt impressed with Illinois Zoom call
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 15:05:51 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2022 forward Isaac Traudt impressed with Illinois Zoom call

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Illinois is building a relationship with four-star power forward Isaac Traudt from Grand Island (NE). Coach Brad Underwood and his staff were recently in contact with the 2022 prospect.

Orange and Blue News spoke to Traudt to get his take on the Fighting Illini and update his recruitment.

