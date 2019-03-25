Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-25 21:05:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Illinois Spring Football Central

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
The Fighting Illini begin spring practices on Tuesday, March 26 with the first of 15 workouts. The annual Orange and Blue Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 13, at Memorial Stadium.

Following the Spring Game, the Illini will conclude with three more practices the following week, with the final spring practice on Friday, April 19.

Bookmark our landing page for all Illini spring football content.

Head coach Lovie Smith of the Illinois Fighting Illini watches as his team takes on the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on November 24, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois.
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

