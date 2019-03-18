Ticker
Spring football: Top Illini storylines

John Supinie • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Columnist

The Fighting Illini begin spring practices on Tuesday, March 26 with the first of 15 workouts. The annual Orange and Blue Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 13, at Memorial Stadium.

Following the Spring Game, the Illini will conclude with three more practices the following week, with the final spring practice on Friday, April 19.

To kick off our Illinois spring football coverage, columnist John Supine breaks down our top five storylines.

Apr 16, 2016; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Lovie Smith observes his team in the Illinois Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
Mike Granse-USA TODAY Sports
