Champaign – An image popped into the head of newly-hired Illinois cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson at 5:30 a.m. while on a 2-mile run in Champaign.

Later, he walked in the door for work at Memorial Stadium with the concept still on his mind and he decided to act on it, pulling up a clip from the 1982 action movie Rambo: First Blood.

The specific scene was of Vietnam vet John Rambo (played by Sylvester Stallone) hiding out in a cave from the National Guard, who are hunting him down after an altercation with an over-zealous sheriff. Rambo’s reasoning for why he wouldn’t surrender? “They drew first blood.”





