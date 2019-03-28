Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-28 12:31:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring football: Eifler adds speed to linebacker corps

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Staff Writer

Champaign - When Illinois linebacker coach Miles Smith thinks of prominent WILL linebackers, he rattles off a few familiar names to the Smith family. The first being 11-time Pro Bowler and former T...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}