Spring football: Potential break-out performers
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Fighting Illini begin spring practices on Tuesday, March 26 with the first of 15 workouts. The annual Orange and Blue Spring Game will be on Saturday, April 13, at Memorial Stadium.
Following the Spring Game, the Illini will conclude with three more practices the following week, with the final spring practice on Friday, April 19.
In this report, we list ten Illinois players who we think could have a break-out spring.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news