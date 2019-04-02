Illinois quarterback competition will continue in the fall
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN – The search for the next great Illini quarterback has been years in the making, so let’s not expect an answer on the next starting quarterback too soon. Illinois offensive coordinator Ro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news