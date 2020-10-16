OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois football position preview: Wide receivers

Illinois heads into the 2020 opener against Wisconsin with a healthy group of wide receivers and some intriguing new weapons for the passing game.

Leading receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe returns after a break-out performance in 2019 that saw him lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns.

Former four-star recruit Ricky Smalling won't return this fall, and Edwin Carter entered the transfer portal. Still, four of the top seven receivers are back for another go around.

In the latest of our position previews, Orange and Blue News takes an in-depth look at the Fighting Illini wide receivers.