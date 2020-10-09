 OrangeandBlueNews - Illinois football position preview: Tight ends
Illinois football position preview: Tight ends

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
The tight ends that Illinois will put on the field this fall is one of the most talented position group on the roster.

Daniel Barker is back for a junior season after a breakout year as a sophomore. Former blue-chip recruit Luke Ford is finally eligible after being forced to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

Daniel Imatorbhebhe, the older brother of star Illini wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, transferred to Illinois for his sixth year of eligibility in the summer.

In 2019, Illinois tight ends combined for 34 receptions for 423 yards and five touchdown receptions, a significant improvement from 2018 when the tight end position accounted for just 98 total yards and a touchdown.

This group of tight ends could add an extra dimension for quarterback Brandon Peters, who returns for a second season as the starting quarterback. Orange and Blue News previews the 2020 Illini tight ends in our latest position preview.

OTHER POSITION PREVIEWS: Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | Offensive line | Defensive line | Linebackers | Defensive backs | Special teams

Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Daniel Barker (87) goes in for the score during the Redbox Bowl college football game between the California Golden Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini on December 30, 2019 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
Illinois Fighting Illini tight end Daniel Barker (87) goes in for the score during the Redbox Bowl college football game between the California Golden Bears and Illinois Fighting Illini on December 30, 2019 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
