OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Shooting a key as No. 8 Illini tip off season

ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Shooting a key as No. 8 Illini tip off season
Illinois will open its non-conference slate on Wednesday as part of the Multi-Team Exempted tournament at the State Farm Center. Featuring North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio, the competition level isn’t what has Illini Nation so excited. It’s the talent level of the Illini.
The Illini have the talent to win the Big Ten and make a post-season run deep in March (or possibly April). But they must shoot the ball better if they want to achieve their lofty goals.
Perhaps nothing is as important as an improved perimeter shooting squad around the star power of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu.
RELATED: Austin Hutcherson by the numbers | Grandison fills a hole at power forward
MORE: Basketball preview podcast | Illini back in the spotlight | Illinois No. 8 in first AP poll
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news