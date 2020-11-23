OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Shooting a key as No. 8 Illini tip off season

Illinois will open its non-conference slate on Wednesday as part of the Multi-Team Exempted tournament at the State Farm Center. Featuring North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio, the competition level isn’t what has Illini Nation so excited. It’s the talent level of the Illini.

The Illini have the talent to win the Big Ten and make a post-season run deep in March (or possibly April). But they must shoot the ball better if they want to achieve their lofty goals.

Perhaps nothing is as important as an improved perimeter shooting squad around the star power of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu.