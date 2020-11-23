 OrangeandBlueNews - ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Shooting a key as No. 8 Illini tip off season
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 21:28:30 -0600') }} basketball Edit

ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Shooting a key as No. 8 Illini tip off season

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

Illinois will open its non-conference slate on Wednesday as part of the Multi-Team Exempted tournament at the State Farm Center. Featuring North Carolina A&T, Chicago State and Ohio, the competition level isn’t what has Illini Nation so excited. It’s the talent level of the Illini.

The Illini have the talent to win the Big Ten and make a post-season run deep in March (or possibly April). But they must shoot the ball better if they want to achieve their lofty goals.

Perhaps nothing is as important as an improved perimeter shooting squad around the star power of Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu.

RELATED: Austin Hutcherson by the numbers | Grandison fills a hole at power forward

MORE: Basketball preview podcast | Illini back in the spotlight | Illinois No. 8 in first AP poll

POSITION PREVIEWS: Guards | Wings | Big men

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots the ball as Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) defends him during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena.
Illinois Fighting Illini guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) shoots the ball as Northwestern Wildcats center Ryan Young (15) defends him during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. (Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}