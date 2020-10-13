 OrangeandBlueNews - Hoops position preview: Guards
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-13 18:44:18 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Hoops position preview: Guards

Erich Fisher • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff Writer

College basketball is a little over a month away from returning, and along with it, brings an Illinois basketball team that’s an undisputed Top 10 team in the country with a roster that may be the best the program’s had since the 1989 Flyin’ Illini.

This roster contains multiple players with the potential at playing at the NBA level and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood showed last season that he’s willing to adjust his system to best utilize the talent on his roster.

All signs from the program are pointing toward a special season for the orange and blue and Illinois fans anxiously waiting for the season to commence.

Until then, Orange and Blue News is going to preview the position groups on the roster, which will include guards, wings and big men. This series will be starting with the guards. This position group comprises senior guard Trent Frazier, junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and freshman guards Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo.

Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) passes the ball off to Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during a college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini on March 1, 2020 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) passes the ball off to Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu (11) during a college basketball game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Illinois Fighting Illini on March 1, 2020 at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
