ILLINOIS BASKETBALL: Transfer Jacob Grandison fills a hole at power forward
As the Illinois season progressed, they struggled to find someone to play the ‘4’ spot. Giorgi Bezhanishvili struggled with his new role, Tevian Jones battled off the court issues, Benjamin Bosmans...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news