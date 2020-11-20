Illinois basketball position preview: Big men
The No. 8 Illinois Fighting Illini are less than a week away from kicking off one of the most anticipated seasons in program history. Leading up to the precious Nov. 25 opener against North Carolin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news